A woman on the rooftop of a building during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing’an district in Shanghai on May 11, 2022. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Shanghai posts falling Covid-19 infections, symptomatic cases and death toll as city takes another tentative step towards recovery
- New Covid-19 infections fell for the 19th straight day, dropping 2.6 per cent to 1,449 cases in the past 24 hours
- Symptomatic cases shrank by 36.8 per cent to 144 while five patients died
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A woman on the rooftop of a building during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing’an district in Shanghai on May 11, 2022. Photo: AFP