The Sunac Resort project developed by Sunac China Holdings in Haiyan in China’s Zhejiang Province on Feb. 25, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Sunac China Holdings defaults on US$741.6 million bond, snared by ‘three red lines’ policy and sputtering home sales amid Covid-19 outbreaks

  • The company failed to pay US$29.5 million in interest due on a US-dollar bond and expects to miss payments on three additional notes, it said in a filing
  • The developer’s April sales dropped 75 per cent compared with a year ago and 40 per cent compared with March

Pearl Liu
Updated: 12:41pm, 12 May, 2022

