The Sunac Resort project developed by Sunac China Holdings in Haiyan in China’s Zhejiang Province on Feb. 25, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Sunac China Holdings defaults on US$741.6 million bond, snared by ‘three red lines’ policy and sputtering home sales amid Covid-19 outbreaks
- The company failed to pay US$29.5 million in interest due on a US-dollar bond and expects to miss payments on three additional notes, it said in a filing
- The developer’s April sales dropped 75 per cent compared with a year ago and 40 per cent compared with March
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Sunac Resort project developed by Sunac China Holdings in Haiyan in China’s Zhejiang Province on Feb. 25, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg