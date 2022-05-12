Giga Shanghai churned out 10,757 vehicles in April, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Photo: AP
Giga Shanghai churned out 10,757 vehicles in April, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Photo: AP
Tesla
Business /  China Business

Tesla ships first electric cars overseas since lockdown halted Shanghai production, as domestic sales dwindle to a trickle

  • Some 4,767 EVs built at the Gigafactory 3 left for Slovenia on Wednesday, according to Jiefang Daily
  • The plant suspended production between March 28 and April 18 as Shanghai doubled down on curbs to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant

Erika NaDaniel Ren
Erika Na in Hong Kongand Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:30pm, 12 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Giga Shanghai churned out 10,757 vehicles in April, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Photo: AP
Giga Shanghai churned out 10,757 vehicles in April, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE