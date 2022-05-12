Giga Shanghai churned out 10,757 vehicles in April, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Photo: AP
Tesla ships first electric cars overseas since lockdown halted Shanghai production, as domestic sales dwindle to a trickle
- Some 4,767 EVs built at the Gigafactory 3 left for Slovenia on Wednesday, according to Jiefang Daily
- The plant suspended production between March 28 and April 18 as Shanghai doubled down on curbs to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant
