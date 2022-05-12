Kwasi Kwarteng, the UK business secretary, says the interest of national security ‘continues to be relevant and should be subject to further investigation’. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  China Business

UK to conduct in-depth review of Shanghai Kington’s acquisition of Welsh company Perpetuus Group on national security grounds

  • UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has called for a Phase 2 review of the Perpetuus Group deal
  • Perpetuus is active in the commercial manufacture of graphene and other nano materials, which the UK says have a range of strategic applications

Chad Bray
Updated: 7:35pm, 12 May, 2022

