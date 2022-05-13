A SAIC Motor Company assembly workshop in Shanghai. While the lockdown in Jinlin has been lifted, Shanghai has yet to publish a time frame for easing its pandemic curbs. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai and Jilin lockdowns: China’s carmakers lost 1 million vehicles in production last month amid strict Covid-19 containment measures
- Impossible to restore the entire supply chain before June, analyst says
- Nationwide sales also plummeted, declining by 47.1 per cent, in April: CAAM
