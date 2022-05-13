Shanghai’s government said it is just a step away from bringing the pandemic under control. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Shanghai aims to bring outbreak under control by May 20, even as cases jump for first time in 19 days

  • The city is aiming to achieve its ‘societal zero-Covid’ target by May 20, Wu Qing, the city’s executive vice-mayor, said on Friday morning
  • Confident projection comes despite a 19-day streak of declining case numbers coming to an end

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 11:49am, 13 May, 2022

