Shanghai’s government said it is just a step away from bringing the pandemic under control. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Shanghai aims to bring outbreak under control by May 20, even as cases jump for first time in 19 days
- The city is aiming to achieve its ‘societal zero-Covid’ target by May 20, Wu Qing, the city’s executive vice-mayor, said on Friday morning
- Confident projection comes despite a 19-day streak of declining case numbers coming to an end
