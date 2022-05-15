A customer shops for food at a supermarket in Fuyang in China. Photo: AFP
Climate change: US and China must focus on the food system if the world is to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, say climate experts

  • The world needs to start focusing on the food system if it wants to cut harmful emissions to net-zero, say American and Chinese climate experts
  • More than a third of global greenhouse gas emissions caused by human activity come from the food system, according to a UN-backed study published last year

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:00am, 15 May, 2022

