A customer shops for food at a supermarket in Fuyang in China. Photo: AFP
Climate change: US and China must focus on the food system if the world is to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, say climate experts
- The world needs to start focusing on the food system if it wants to cut harmful emissions to net-zero, say American and Chinese climate experts
- More than a third of global greenhouse gas emissions caused by human activity come from the food system, according to a UN-backed study published last year
