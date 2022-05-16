Morgan Stanley’s call highlights the risk that Hong Kong’s market may still be a valuation trap for value investors and dip buyers. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Morgan Stanley says Hong Kong stocks may trail China shares for fourth year in a row
- US investment bank ‘continues to prefer A shares to offshore China’, given their better positioning to benefit from potential easing and long-term growth opportunities
- Investors should take a cautious and selective approach in picking up Hong Kong stocks, CCB International says
