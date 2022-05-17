Two women hug at a closed street during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai on May 16, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai lockdown: city reaches milestone as it keeps community infections at zero for the third day, putting city en route to June’s reopening
- Daily new cases fell for the fourth day, dropping 12.3 per cent to 823 in the past 24 hours, according to data released on Tuesday
- Symptomatic cases rose 11.6 per cent to 77, while one patient died
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Two women hug at a closed street during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai on May 16, 2022. Photo: Reuters