Two women hug at a closed street during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai on May 16, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai lockdown: city reaches milestone as it keeps community infections at zero for the third day, putting city en route to June’s reopening

  • Daily new cases fell for the fourth day, dropping 12.3 per cent to 823 in the past 24 hours, according to data released on Tuesday
  • Symptomatic cases rose 11.6 per cent to 77, while one patient died

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 12:25pm, 17 May, 2022

