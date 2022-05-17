Production at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai has been affected by the lockdown in China’s ‘Motown’. Photo: Xinhua
Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory operates at half capacity as carmaker’s supply chain is yet to recover from impact of lockdown
- The Shanghai plant, which has a daily production capacity of 2,600 units, is currently churning out only 1,200 units
- Tesla had expected to restore full production at Giga Shanghai from May 16, according to two executives of companies that supply parts to the carmaker
