Goldin Financial’s Kowloon HQ put back on the market for around US$1.27 billion as debt struggle continues

  • Receivers for Goldin Financial Global Centre, a 28-storey office building in Kowloon Bay, have assigned Savills as the sole agent
  • The sale comes as billionaire major shareholder Pan Sutong lost control of Goldin’s assets to creditors.

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 6:00am, 18 May, 2022

Goldin Financial’s HQ is back up for sale in Kowloon Bay. Photo: SCMP/Sam Tsang
