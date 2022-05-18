A resident took photos on a quiet street in Shanghai on May 17, 2022 as a citywide lockdown continued. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Shanghai Covid cases remain at zero outside quarantine zones for fourth day, city on path toward normalcy
- The fourth straight day without new infections in unguarded zones means the city maintains the societal zero-Covid status it first achieved on Tuesday
- Total new cases rose for the first time in five days, by 3.8 per cent, but the number of people living in fully sealed off compounds declined 8 per cent to 790,000
