A resident took photos on a quiet street in Shanghai on May 17, 2022 as a citywide lockdown continued. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Shanghai Covid cases remain at zero outside quarantine zones for fourth day, city on path toward normalcy

  • The fourth straight day without new infections in unguarded zones means the city maintains the societal zero-Covid status it first achieved on Tuesday
  • Total new cases rose for the first time in five days, by 3.8 per cent, but the number of people living in fully sealed off compounds declined 8 per cent to 790,000

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 12:34pm, 18 May, 2022

