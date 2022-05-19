A shopping center along a near-empty street under lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai on May 5, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai lockdown: most shops and restaurants remain shut, as stringent Covid-19 rules make normal operations impractical and beyond reach
- As few as 5,900 businesses are on a ‘white list’ that’s been approved to resume operations under strict Covid-prevention conditions
- That’s a mere 0.2 per cent of the 2.67 million businesses registered in China’s commercial hub
