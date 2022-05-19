The Chinese flag and the Hong Kong SAR flag fly outside Exchange Square, the building housing the bourse in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stock index tumbles the most in two weeks, weighed down by Tencent’s earnings woes and US rout
- The Hang Seng Index tumbled 3 per cent to 20,017.37 in early Thursday morning trading
- The Hang Seng Tech Index sank 4.7 per cent, while the mainland’s Shanghai Composite Index lost 1 per cent amid the city’s Covid-19 lockdown
