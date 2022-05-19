In April, Shanghai Port lost about 40 per cent of its capacity owing to pandemic curbs that caused a shortage of workers and lorries. Photo: Reuters
In April, Shanghai Port lost about 40 per cent of its capacity owing to pandemic curbs that caused a shortage of workers and lorries. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Shanghai’s ports back up and running as fall in Covid-19 cases brings end of seven-week lockdown a step closer

  • Shanghai’s ports are back operating at 90 per cent capacity as the city kept new infections in communities at zero for a fifth consecutive day
  • The vice-mayor said the city was prioritising the restoration of supply chains for the semiconductor, automotive and chemical industries

Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 12:05pm, 19 May, 2022

