A lone cyclist on a near-empty street during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing’an district in Shanghai on May 19, 2022. Photo: AFP
Shanghai lockdown: city finds three new community infections even as death toll falls to zero, as path to reopening is lined with risks

  • New cases rose 19.3 per cent to 858 in the past 24 hours, according to data released on Friday
  • Symptomatic cases rose 7.3 per cent to 88, while the death toll fell to zero for the first time in more than a month

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren

Updated: 11:44am, 20 May, 2022

