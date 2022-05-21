Passengers wait to board their trains at the terminal of the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station on May 18. Photo: Handout
Passengers wait to board their trains at the terminal of the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station on May 18. Photo: Handout
Shanghai
Business /  China Business

Coronavirus: Shanghai faces exodus of talent as lockdown dashes workers hopes for good jobs and a better life

  • Complicated and lengthy procedures have failed to put off those determined to flee the mainland’s commercial and financial centre
  • Shanghai, which went into a citywide lockdown on April 1, plans to ease draconian pandemic curbs from June 1

Daniel RenMandy ZuoAlice YanYaling Jiang
Daniel Ren Mandy Zuo Alice Yan and Yaling Jiang

Updated: 11:22am, 21 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Passengers wait to board their trains at the terminal of the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station on May 18. Photo: Handout
Passengers wait to board their trains at the terminal of the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station on May 18. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE