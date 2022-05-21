A worker in a protective suit disinfects a person during lockdown in Shanghai on May 20. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai
Business /  China Business

Shanghai lockdown: city records rise in new Covid cases for second day but community infections remain at zero

  • New infections increased for the second day, nudging up 1.2 per cent to 868 in the past 24 hours, according to data released on Saturday
  • Symptomatic cases dropped 4.5 per cent to 84, while one patient died, compared to a zero death toll recorded a day earlier

Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 12:30pm, 21 May, 2022

