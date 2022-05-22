People under quarantine gather outside their residential compound, amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shanghai
Business /  China Business

Shanghai’s coronavirus cases fall to the lowest since March 20 as city keeps community infections at zero

  • New coronavirus cases fell 28.3 per cent to 622 in the past 24 hours, the lowest since 758 on March 20
  • Shanghai’s public transport reopens partially, but few residents were seen using buses and subways due to restrictions

Ann Cao
Ann Cao in Shanghai

Updated: 1:00pm, 22 May, 2022

