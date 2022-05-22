People under quarantine gather outside their residential compound, amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shanghai’s coronavirus cases fall to the lowest since March 20 as city keeps community infections at zero
- New coronavirus cases fell 28.3 per cent to 622 in the past 24 hours, the lowest since 758 on March 20
- Shanghai’s public transport reopens partially, but few residents were seen using buses and subways due to restrictions
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
People under quarantine gather outside their residential compound, amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE