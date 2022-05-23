Passenger on a bus in Shanghai on May 22, 2022. The city started to resume cross-district public transport Sunday, but only for people with negative nucleic-acid tests within the past 48 hours. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Shanghai to expand app tracking to guard against Covid-19 resurgence, as city marks third day without community spread
- Schools, parks, office buildings and residential compounds will require health-app scans for entry when the city’s lockdown starts to ease on June 1
- Shanghai recorded a 10 per cent drop in new cases in the last 24 hours, and found no infections outside quarantined zones for the third straight day
