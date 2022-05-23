CATL offices in Ningde, in China’s Fujian province. The firm said in July last year that CALB had used its new technology in batteries installed in tens of thousands of vehicles. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese EV battery giant CATL increases size of patents lawsuit against state-owned rival CALB to US$76.5 million
- CATL raises the damages it says were caused by CALB’s infringement upon its intellectual property by 176 per cent from the previous 185 million yuan claim it made in July 2021
- The firms are currently embroiled in a dispute over jurisdiction, source says
