An Xpeng EV is displayed during the Swedish eCarExpo 2022 in Stockholm on April 29. Xpeng says its deliveries for the quarter ending on March 31 reached 34,561 cars. Photo: Xinhua
Xpeng Motors meets US$1.2 billion revenue forecast for first quarter, but net loss rises as supply chain disruptions bite
- Guangzhou-based company says revenue stood at 7.4 billion yuan for the quarter, in line with forecast by eight analysts polled by Bloomberg
- The impact on Xpeng of the lockdown in Shanghai turned out to be the smallest among smart EV companies, analyst says
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
An Xpeng EV is displayed during the Swedish eCarExpo 2022 in Stockholm on April 29. Xpeng says its deliveries for the quarter ending on March 31 reached 34,561 cars. Photo: Xinhua