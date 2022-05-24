A delivery worker sits under the bridge in his tent, amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai, on 23 May 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Shanghai keeps millions under lockdown, even as community infection remains zero amid daily swings in new Covid-19 cases
- New infections fell for the third consecutive day, dropping 14 per cent to 480 cases in the previous 24 hours
- Cases showing symptoms rose 5.5 per cent to 58, while one patient died
