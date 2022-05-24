Vehicles awaiting exports next to stacks of containers by Ocean Network Express (ONE) in Shanghai on Monday, April 30, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg.
Automobiles
Coronavirus: Beijing cuts tax by 60 billion yuan to spur vehicle sales as ‘China’s Motown’ sits idle amid Covid-19 lockdown

  • China will slash car purchase tax to the tune of 60 billion yuan, 42 per cent of the 140 billion yuan of rebates, loans, and deferred payments outlined by the State Council
  • The cut, likely to halve the current tax from 10 per cent to 5 per cent according to consensus forecasts, may stimulate demand by 1.8 million vehicles, analysts said

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30pm, 24 May, 2022

