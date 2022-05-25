A Cartier store at an empty shopping centre on a rainy day amid Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai on May 24, 2022. Photo: AP
Shanghai’s Covid-19 death toll returns to zero while new cases decline a week before lockdown’s June 1 end
- New cases fell for the fourth consecutive day, plunging by 19.4 per cent in the past 24 hours to 387, the lowest since March 19
- Cases showing symptoms slid by 24.1 per cent to 44 while the daily death toll fell to zero
