China’s falling stock markets have shaken the confidence of the nation’s biggest hedge funds who have reduced their allocation to equities. Photo: Reuters
China’s biggest hedge funds and insurers trim equity holdings in sign that market has not yet hit bottom
- Hedge funds’ allocation to equities fell to 74.3 per cent from 79.5 per cent in March, while insurers’ stock holdings accounted for 12.1 per cent of total assets in the first quarter
- The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index has declined 15 per cent so far this year
