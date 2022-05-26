A resident locked down in her compound in the Jing’an district of Shanghai on May 25, 2022. Photo: AFP
A resident locked down in her compound in the Jing’an district of Shanghai on May 25, 2022. Photo: AFP
Shanghai’s lockdown will end according to script, city’s Commissar says as symptomatic cases stay below 50 for the second day

  • New cases dropped 12.7 per cent to 338 over the past 24 hours, according to data released on Thursday, the lowest daily tally since March 18
  • Symptomatic cases rose by 9 per cent to 48, the second day that the infections remained below 50, while one patient died

Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 12:01pm, 26 May, 2022

