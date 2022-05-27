A woman takes a PCR test on an improvised mobile testing booth made from a cargo motorcycle in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shanghai lockdown: Pudong orders Covid-19 tests for 5.7 million residents in countdown towards end of citywide lockdown on June 1
- Daily new infections fell 21.9 per cent to 264 cases in the past 24 hours, the sixth day of declines, according to data released on Friday
- Cases showing symptoms dipped 6.2 per cent to 45, the third day that the number stayed below 50, while one patient died
