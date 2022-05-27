E-commerce giant Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on May 26, 2022. Photo: AFP
Tech-stock rally on Alibaba results may be short-lived, as pandemic impact on industry, consumer spending come into focus
- Two prominent brokerages on Friday cut their earnings forecasts for Alibaba Group Holding this year by as much as 11 per cent
- Regulatory matters recede as a concern, as lockdown-driven slowdowns in consumer spending and industrial output come into focus
