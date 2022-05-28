Illustration by Perry Tse
China has discreetly taken 10 per cent of the world’s market for hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. Here’s a look at the company leading the charge
- As the simplest possible molecule and the most abundant element in the universe, hydrogen is the ultimate, non-polluting fuel and energy-storage medium of the future
- Compared to solar and wind, hydrogen power does not fluctuate or depend on gusts or sunshine, plus they go further than EV batteries before refuelling
Illustration by Perry Tse