A healthcare worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab sample at a Covid-19 testing centre in Shanghai, May 27, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
A healthcare worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab sample at a Covid-19 testing centre in Shanghai, May 27, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai
Business /  China Business

Daily cases drop to new low in Shanghai as city government vows to boost economy while maintaining zero Covid goal

  • New daily infections fell 35.6 per cent to 170 cases on Friday, the seventh consecutive day of decline, according to data released on Saturday
  • Speeding up the resumption of work and production to boost the economy will be the ‘core task’ in the next stage, said Shanghai’s mayor Gong Zheng

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 12:13pm, 28 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A healthcare worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab sample at a Covid-19 testing centre in Shanghai, May 27, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
A healthcare worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab sample at a Covid-19 testing centre in Shanghai, May 27, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE