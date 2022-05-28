A healthcare worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab sample at a Covid-19 testing centre in Shanghai, May 27, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Daily cases drop to new low in Shanghai as city government vows to boost economy while maintaining zero Covid goal
- New daily infections fell 35.6 per cent to 170 cases on Friday, the seventh consecutive day of decline, according to data released on Saturday
- Speeding up the resumption of work and production to boost the economy will be the ‘core task’ in the next stage, said Shanghai’s mayor Gong Zheng
