A man having a haircut on a street during a lockdown in Shanghai on May 27 as restrictions are gradually eased. Photo: AFP
Shanghai’s Covid cases drop to new low as city edges closer to winning the Omicron battle, ending of two-month lockdown
- New daily cases fell to 122 from 170 over past 14 hours, according to official data, as city edges closer to ending a lockdown on 25 million residents
- New 72-hour rule on test results unveiled for residents to access public transport, public areas, akin to measures in other cities previously hit by lockdowns
