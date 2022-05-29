A man having a haircut on a street during a lockdown in Shanghai on May 27 as restrictions are gradually eased. Photo: AFP
Shanghai
Shanghai’s Covid cases drop to new low as city edges closer to winning the Omicron battle, ending of two-month lockdown

  • New daily cases fell to 122 from 170 over past 14 hours, according to official data, as city edges closer to ending a lockdown on 25 million residents
  • New 72-hour rule on test results unveiled for residents to access public transport, public areas, akin to measures in other cities previously hit by lockdowns

Tracy Qu

Updated: 12:36pm, 29 May, 2022

