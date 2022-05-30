A man walks past an electronic screen showing the Hang Seng Index in Central, Hong Kong on May 27. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks rise to four-week high with gains in Meituan, Alibaba as Shanghai prepares to exit lockdown
- Stocks extend Friday’s rally on corporate earnings support as Meituan prepares to report its quarterly results on June 2
- Optimism abounds as Shanghai unveils a 50-point plan to reopen and repair economy after two months of lockdown
