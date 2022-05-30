Children at the playground of a residential community in the Putuo district of Shanghai on May 17, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Shanghai’s symptomatic cases fall to single digit as city resumes public transport and prepares to ease citywide lockdown
- New cases fell for the ninth straight day, plummeting by 45.1 per cent to 67 in the past 24 hours, according to data released on Monday
- Six infected people showed symptoms, compared with 29 a day earlier, while the death toll stayed zero for the third day
