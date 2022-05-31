The China Securities Regulatory Commission’s office in Beijing. The regulator continues to dismantle assets belonging to the Tomorrow Group. Photo: Simon Song
The China Securities Regulatory Commission’s office in Beijing. The regulator continues to dismantle assets belonging to the Tomorrow Group. Photo: Simon Song
Business /  China Business

China continues to dismantle missing tycoon Xiao Jianhua’s financial empire

  • Shenzhen-based Rongtong Fund Management, which manages US$36 billion, has named Zhang Wei as the new chairman
  • China’s regulator has officially ended its control over New Times Securities, which owns Rongtung, after it took over the Beijing-based brokerage in July 2020

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30am, 31 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The China Securities Regulatory Commission’s office in Beijing. The regulator continues to dismantle assets belonging to the Tomorrow Group. Photo: Simon Song
The China Securities Regulatory Commission’s office in Beijing. The regulator continues to dismantle assets belonging to the Tomorrow Group. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE