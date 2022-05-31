The China Securities Regulatory Commission’s office in Beijing. The regulator continues to dismantle assets belonging to the Tomorrow Group. Photo: Simon Song
China continues to dismantle missing tycoon Xiao Jianhua’s financial empire
- Shenzhen-based Rongtong Fund Management, which manages US$36 billion, has named Zhang Wei as the new chairman
- China’s regulator has officially ended its control over New Times Securities, which owns Rongtung, after it took over the Beijing-based brokerage in July 2020
