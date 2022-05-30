The Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla’s Shanghai factory adds back second shift, restoring manufacturing capacity to level before citywide lockdown: sources
- The Giga Shanghai has been running with two shifts a day since late last week, according to people familiar with the situation
- Tesla has lost about 50,000 vehicles in production due to reduced shifts at Giga Shanghai between March 28 and April 18 amid lockdowns
