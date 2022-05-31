A worker in a protective suit on a closed bridge and empty roads during a citywide lockdown in Shanghai on May 18, 2022. Photo: Reuters.
Lockdown economic impact: cash runneth over at Chinese banks as home sales and retail spending plummet amid Covid-19 lockdowns

  • After loan growth weakened in April to the worst level in almost five years, several indicators suggest the data for May won’t be much better
  • Housing sales have continued to slump, indicating a lack of appetite for mortgages and subdued credit demand among real estate firms

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:00am, 31 May, 2022

