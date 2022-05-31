Workers dismantled barriers at a residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (Ccovid-19) outbreak in Shanghai on May 30, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai lockdown: daily cases fall by the most in two months on eve of city’s reopening, auguring well for small businesses
- New infections plummeted by 53.7 per cent to 31 in the past 24 hours, the biggest one-day percentage decline since March 6, according to data released on Tuesday
- Cases that showed symptoms climbed by 50 per cent to nine, the second day that the number had stayed in single digit, while the death toll remained zero
