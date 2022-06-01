The bund in Shanghai on June 1. The city has ended the lockdown for all of its 2.67 million businesses, but investors are fretting over a full recovery. Photo: AP
China stocks waver, Hong Kong shares slide from six-week high as Shanghai reopens after two-month lockdown
- Shanghai Composite Index was little changed at 3,181.33 on Wednesday morning
- The Hang Seng Index slid 0.8 per cent in early trading and was set to snap a three-day rally
