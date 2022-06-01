The mascot for Alibaba Group Holding’s Taobao e-commerce platform near the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou on February 21, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
The mascot for Alibaba Group Holding’s Taobao e-commerce platform near the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou on February 21, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba bear: most accurate analyst maintains sell rating, says earnings outlook dire for internet giant and peers like Tencent

  • An analyst whose calls on Alibaba beat 67 peers over the last year cut his price target for the tech giant’s stock by 15 per cent despite its recent positive results
  • The next quarter will be very challenging as the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns on consumer spending and advertising budgets becomes clear, he says

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:12am, 1 Jun, 2022

