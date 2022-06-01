Shanghai residents are seen lining up outside a Louis Vuitton boutique inside Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Shanghai IFC mall on June 1, 2022. Photo: Handout
Shanghai consumers rush to LV, Prada, Dior, other prime luxury stores as shopping centres reopen after citywide lockdown
- There are 10 major shopping centres, owned by some of Hong Kong’s largest developers, that reopened in Shanghai on Wednesday
- Sun Hung Kai Properties, Swire Properties and Kerry Properties expected to reopen more than 800 stores at their malls
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Shanghai residents are seen lining up outside a Louis Vuitton boutique inside Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Shanghai IFC mall on June 1, 2022. Photo: Handout