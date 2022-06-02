A child poses for a photo near a sculpture of a bull along the bund in Shanghai on Wednesday. China’s largest city reopened after a two-month lockdown. Photo: AP Photo
Shanghai ends lockdown: formal reopening fails to impress stock traders as path to economic recovery remains unclear
- The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1 per cent on Wednesday, reflecting investors’ apathy
- The Shanghai exchange has lost some of its edge against Shenzhen, which now accounts for over half of the combined average trading volume on the two bourses
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A child poses for a photo near a sculpture of a bull along the bund in Shanghai on Wednesday. China’s largest city reopened after a two-month lockdown. Photo: AP Photo