A child poses for a photo near a sculpture of a bull along the bund in Shanghai on Wednesday. China’s largest city reopened after a two-month lockdown. Photo: AP Photo
A child poses for a photo near a sculpture of a bull along the bund in Shanghai on Wednesday. China’s largest city reopened after a two-month lockdown. Photo: AP Photo
Business /  China Business

Shanghai ends lockdown: formal reopening fails to impress stock traders as path to economic recovery remains unclear

  • The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1 per cent on Wednesday, reflecting investors’ apathy
  • The Shanghai exchange has lost some of its edge against Shenzhen, which now accounts for over half of the combined average trading volume on the two bourses

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30am, 2 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A child poses for a photo near a sculpture of a bull along the bund in Shanghai on Wednesday. China’s largest city reopened after a two-month lockdown. Photo: AP Photo
A child poses for a photo near a sculpture of a bull along the bund in Shanghai on Wednesday. China’s largest city reopened after a two-month lockdown. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE