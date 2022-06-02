Technicians work on a vehicle production line at Nio’s plant in Hefei, east China’s Anhui province, on April 21, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
Nio, Li Auto and Xpeng deliveries rebound in May as Chinese smart EV makers recover from Covid lockdown setback
- Li Auto’s EV deliveries in May more than doubled to 11,496, the biggest increase among China’s Tesla challengers
- Vehicle production resumed partially after supply chain disruptions caused by the Covid-related lockdown
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Technicians work on a vehicle production line at Nio’s plant in Hefei, east China’s Anhui province, on April 21, 2022. Photo: Xinhua