A man watches the large screen showing stock market indexes in Shanghai in May 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks fall most in a week as Meituan slides before earnings report while new data underpins Fed tightening bias
- Meituan is set to report a wider net loss as crackdown and lockdown likely eroded earnings power last quarter, analysts forecast
- Strong US manufacturing data and job openings underpin concerns about the Federal Reserve’s super hawkish policy
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A man watches the large screen showing stock market indexes in Shanghai in May 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE