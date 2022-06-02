A man watches the large screen showing stock market indexes in Shanghai in May 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks fall most in a week as Meituan slides before earnings report while new data underpins Fed tightening bias

  • Meituan is set to report a wider net loss as crackdown and lockdown likely eroded earnings power last quarter, analysts forecast
  • Strong US manufacturing data and job openings underpin concerns about the Federal Reserve’s super hawkish policy

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:37pm, 2 Jun, 2022

