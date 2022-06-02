The logo of China Resources (Holdings) is seen on the facade of its building in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
The logo of China Resources (Holdings) is seen on the facade of its building in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Business /  China Business

China Resources could be planning further inroads into Hong Kong with executive’s promotion, analysts say

  • Wang Cuijun, 55, takes over as the general manager of state-owned China Resources (Holdings)
  • Wang’s experience in Hong Kong will immensely help China Resources if the company plans to boost its presence here, says analyst Kenny Ng

Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 6:50pm, 2 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The logo of China Resources (Holdings) is seen on the facade of its building in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
The logo of China Resources (Holdings) is seen on the facade of its building in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE