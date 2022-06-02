A crowded platform at the People’s Park station of Shanghai’s subway network after the city’s two-month long lockdowns ended on June 1, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Shanghai’s community infections return a day after formal lockdown exit, sending some areas back into quarantine
- Seven community infections of Covid-19 found, with three of the cases showing symptoms
- Shanghai’s health commissioner urges residents to observe social distancing, wear masks and avoid crowding to prevent a resurgence of the disease
