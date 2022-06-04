Three years after the US blacklisted both Hikvision and Dahua, pressure on the UK to take a deeper look at the Chinese camera makers is rising. Illustration: Perry Tse
Three years after the US blacklisted both Hikvision and Dahua, pressure on the UK to take a deeper look at the Chinese camera makers is rising. Illustration: Perry Tse
Business /  China Business

Eye of the beholder: Will security and human-rights concerns get Chinese camera makers Hikvision and Dahua banned in the UK?

  • A growing chorus is calling for a ban on the companies’ equipment for its purported use in surveillance in Xinjiang
  • A new public-procurement bill could pave the way for a ban on government purchases

Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 10:00am, 4 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Three years after the US blacklisted both Hikvision and Dahua, pressure on the UK to take a deeper look at the Chinese camera makers is rising. Illustration: Perry Tse
Three years after the US blacklisted both Hikvision and Dahua, pressure on the UK to take a deeper look at the Chinese camera makers is rising. Illustration: Perry Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE