People gather on the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai on June 1, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the city after a two-month lockdown. Photo: AFP
Shanghai’s reopening creates US$7.5 billion market for smart devices that track individuals’ temperature, vaccinations and Covid-19 results
- As many as two million ‘digital sentry’ machines could be deployed in public venues in the coming weeks, Everbright Securities says
- If the devices are proven to be highly effective in helping Shanghai guard against the Omicron variant, they could be seen everywhere in China’s most congested cities: analyst
