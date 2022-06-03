Residents received their haircuts out in the open on a street in the Jing’an district of Shanghai on June 3, 2022. Photo AFP
Shanghai
Coronavirus: Shanghai finds three community infections two days after lockdown, raising concerns of resurgence and U-turn

  • All 85 close contacts of the three Covid-19 carriers found in Huangpu, Baoshan and Xuhui districts have been quarantined, where 70 of them tested negative
  • Shanghai reported 16 new Covid-19 infections – including the seven community cases – on Friday, reversing the declining trend for the first time in 13 days

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:23pm, 3 Jun, 2022

