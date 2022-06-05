Residents undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing in Shanghai, June 4, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shanghai reopening: Three new community infections found as city officials warn residents of risk of Omicron resurgence
- Total community infections since Shanghai formally relaxed a citywide lockdown on June 1 rose to 13, six being from the Dragon Boat Festival
- City officials aim to return life and work to normal by the end of the month, in what they describe as a ‘gradual’ and ‘phased’ process
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Residents undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing in Shanghai, June 4, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE